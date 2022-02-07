Chula Vista push Republic Services for trash strike refunds

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista is putting pressure on Republic Services to offer full refunds to customers who watched their garbage pile up, but were still billed during the December trash strike.

On Monday, city officials met with Republic Services, urging the waste-management company to pay up. The strike affected more than 50,000 customers in Chula Vista.

Some people hauled their trash to the landfill while others hired companies to take away garbage. Republic told customers they would handle any refunds on a case-by-case basis.

A Chula Vista customer recently got a voicemail from a Republic representative who said there will be no refunds for the work stoppage.

“I do apologize for the inconvenience that you guys had to go through, everyone there in the San Diego area was suffering during that time,” the voicemail from Republic said. “For those people who didn’t want to take it to a landfill at no charge, the only alternative was to leave it at the curb where our drivers will be recovering everything on site up until then, so again there wouldn’t be anything to credit as you are paying for waste disposal, and we are disposing of all the trash.”

Chula Vista City Councilmember Jill Galvez said the issue is getting “people’s blood boiling.”



“Numerous people have called or texted, sending me email messages, detailing their very, very frustrating experiences with Republic Services,” she said.

Galvez says the city spent around $150,000 paying city workers and other organizations who helped clean up during the strike. She says Republic needs to pay that bill, too.

“It would be wise to avoid all the litigation. There’s already a class-action lawsuit against Republic. My constituents are asking me if they should join that lawsuit, if Chula Vista will be initiating a lawsuit. I don’t have the answers to that,” Galvez said.

The councilmember says there’s a city council meeting Tuesday night. After the meeting, they will hold a closed session to discuss any possible legal action moving forward.