CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police and National City Police are experiencing issues with their 911 phone lines on New Year’s Eve.

If you called 911 Sunday and couldn’t get through, its because the Chula Vista Police Department and National City Police Department are experiencing technical issues with some of their 911 phone lines.

If you’re having an emergency in Chula Vista, you can text 911 or call the Chula Vista Police Department’s non-emergency line at 619-691-5151, which the department says has been modified to reach dispatchers while they work to fix the issues.

If you’re in National City and can’t get ahold of police, call 619-336-4411.

Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates on this situation