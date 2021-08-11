Chula Vista police update efforts in Maya Millete search

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Investigators in Chula Vista revealed new efforts Wednesday in their search for Maya Millete.

The missing mom of three was last seen Jan. 7 at her family’s home on Paseo Los Gatos. Chula Vista Police said officers have conducted two new interviews, written five more search warrants and reviewed three new tips about Maya’s possible location since their last update on July 28.

Investigators revealed in July that Maya’s husband Larry Millete has been named a person of interest in her disappearance. The announcement came more than six months into the investigation and the police department declined to provide further details.

CVPD releases an update on Maya’s case every two weeks. The department has been working with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and detectives continue to share leads and evidence with the multi-agency working group.

Investigative steps and efforts since January include:

Interviews with 73 people, including family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses

59 search warrants written for residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data Search warrant served at Maya’s home on Jan. 23 Search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on April 1 Search warrant served at May’s home on May 7 Gun violence restraining order served to Larry Millete on May 7 Search warrant served at Maya’s home on July 1

Reviewed over 118 tips on Maya’s possible location and reason for disappearance with tips coming from the local community and around the country

Searches in the area of east Chula Vista to include 500 Hunte Parkway based on investigative leads

CVPD said its investigators continue to review evidence, including thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding Maya.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.