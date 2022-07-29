CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police were asking the public to help them identify a group suspected of beating a man unconscious.



The incident occurred July 8 when three men attacked the man a couple hours after a downtown Chula Vista block party, authorities said. Those individuals are believed to be in their 20s to early 30s.

Police search for three men suspected of attacking a man on July 8 after a Chula Vista block party. (Chula Vista Police Department)

“This was definitely out of the ordinary,” said Jonathan Boyce, a detective with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police said the group of men walked into Culichi Town Restaurant on Third Avenue, got into an argument with a man at the bar and then attacked him. The victim was hit in the head twice with a chair, knocking him unconscious.



“It is pretty serious. There is some potential to have some pretty hefty charges at the moment,” Boyce said.

The victim went to the hospital but was released soon after. He sustained cuts and bruises, according to Boyce. The detective said it doesn’t appear the men and victim knew each other. It’s unknown if any of them went to the block party earlier that night, or if the attack stemmed from the block party.

“We have zero tolerance for violence for danger and crime in our city,” said Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Chula Vista native running for mayor.

Campa-Najjar said he wants to promote public safety if elected as mayor. The candidate promises to add 40 more police officers. He also addressed if more officers are necessary for Chula Vista.

“More of the same kind of law enforcement and officials that we have now will do the city good. And of course, it’s going to take all of us together to keep our eyes open, to be vigilant and help our law enforcement,” Campa-Najjar said.

Boyce said the men could be looking at charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious injury.