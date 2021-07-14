Chula Vista police reveal new efforts in Maya Millete search

An undated photo shows May “Maya” Millete, a South Bay mother of three who has been missing since Jan. 7. (Millete family)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police detailed new efforts Wednesday in the search for Maya Millete.

July 7 marked six months since anyone has heard from the missing mom of three. She was last seen near her family’s Chula Vista home on Jan. 7.

The Chula Vista Police Department is working with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service in the case. Detectives release new information on their search efforts every two weeks.

In Wednesday’s update, police said since June 30 they’ve interviewed two additional people, written two new warrants and reviewed 11 new tips about Maya’s possible whereabouts.

One warrant was served at the Millete family home on July 1. CVPD said its investigators are analyzing evidence gathered during that search as they continue to review other information, including thousands of pages of data.

Detectives also continue to work with Maya’s family, including Maricris and Richard Drouaillet who have helped coordinate countless searches for the missing mom.

CVPD said its investigative steps and efforts since Jan. 11 include:

Interviews with 70 individuals, including family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses

52 search warrants for residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data Search warrant served at May’s home on Jan. 23 Search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on April 1 Search warrant served at May’s home on May 7 Gun violence restraining order served to Larry Millete on May 7 Search warrant served at Maya’s home on July 1

Review of over 110 tips on Maya’s possible location and reason for disappearance. CVPD said tips have come from the local community and from around the country. Most recent tips continue to include possible sightings of Maya in different areas of the country.

Based on investigative leads, law enforcement has also conducted searches in the area of east Chula Vista including 500 Hunte Parkway.

Anyone with information about Maya’s disappearance, no matter how small the detail, is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.