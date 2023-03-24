SAN DIEGO — Officers from the Chula Vista Police Department took a group of students on a shopping spree Friday.

The outing is part of a program that fosters healthy relationships between the youth and law enforcement. As a result, a group of Chula Vista police officers turned into personal shoppers.

“I’m telling her, just get whatever you want. Put it in the cart and we’ll figure which one you want later,” said Officer Tim Frando, who helped Alexa, a student athlete at Chula Vista High School, shop at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

The company is giving back to the community by connecting young athletes with local police departments to build stronger relationships.

Varsity basketball player Melissa McCoy from Chula Vista High School took some time to teach Police Chief Roxana Kennedy how to shoot in the middle of the store. McCoy is one of 10 student athletes having fun and shopping with a $150 gift card.

“It’s exciting, we get an opportunity to shop for things that we need for our sports,” said McCoy.

Student Julio Velazquez said he really needs soccer shoes. “I am really thankful for this because I really need it. My shoes are falling apart,” he told FOX 5.

Among the fun, special bonds were formed.

“I wasn’t that fortunate as a kid, we didn’t have these programs just yet,” said Officer Frando. “So, it really means a lot to me to give back to the community, give back to kids; the opportunity I never had when I was growing up. That really hits home for me.”