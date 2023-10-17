Police say they expect to make another arrest soon

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police have arrested a third suspect in a 2020 shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened on March 19, 2020 near the 700 block of E Street, police said. There, officers found Corey McCastle on the ground with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Investigators determined McCastle had gone to speak with someone about a dispute over a dog, police said. Witnesses told police a gunman ran up to McCastle and shot him before running off.

Police, along with the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, eventually determined four suspects were involved in the death.

On Wednesday, police arrested 57-year-old Veotis Thomas of La Mesa on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the department said in a news release. Thomas was already behind bars at the San Diego County Jail on unrelated charges.

The arrest comes one month after police arrested their second suspect: Aaron Gonzalez, 28, of Murrieta was booked on Sept. 14 for the same charges. Earlier this year, on Feb. 22, police made their first arrest in the case: 29-year-old Victor Nunez of San Diego.

Police say they have identified a fourth suspect in the case and expect to make an arrest soon.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.