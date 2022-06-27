Ranger, a K-9 dog for the Chula Vista Police Department, died unexpectedly at the age of four on June 25, 2022. (Chula Vista Police Department)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department is remembering their “brave and loving” K-9 dog named Ranger who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of four, authorities said.

Ranger’s handler, police agent Gen Murofushi, said the Belgian Malinois loved doing his job.



“He was the happiest dog I ever had, and he absolutely loved me and my family,” Murofushi said. “My life and my family’s life was blessed to have had him in it. He is and will be missed.”

Chula Vista police agent Gen Murofushi with Ranger (CVPD)

Murofushi and members of the Chula Vista and National City Police K-9 teams joined together Saturday to bid a final farewell to Ranger as he was taken to the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility.

“Although we will miss him, Ranger will never be forgotten and will always be a part of our Chula Vista Police Department family,” Chief Roxana Kennedy said.



An American flag was draped over the K-9 in honor of his service.

