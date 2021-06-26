Chula Vista Police issue 24 citations at checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Police issued 24 citations and impounded nine vehicles during a checkpoint, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday on North Fourth Avenue, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Of 1,670 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 527 were screened, the officer said.

Two drivers were given field sobriety tests and 24 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued, Miranda said.

The checkpoint was funded with a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

