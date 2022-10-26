Chula Vista Police are pictured on the scene of shooting. (Photo released by the Chula Vista Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

East Street from Ash Avenue to Broadway is completely blocked off and traffic is halted the department said in a tweet.

Police said a 9-1-1 call came in just before 10 a.m. reporting a shooting that occurred with two vehicles involved.

A male driver was shot by another driver, a follow-up tweet explained, and was transported to an area hospital.

Officials at the scene told FOX 5 the man, succumbed to his injuries and is deceased.

The suspect fled the scene heading westbound on E Street towards the I-5 in a silver or grey four-door sedan. According to witnesses, the suspect appeared to be a Hispanic male possibly in his 40s.

Law enforcement officials are investigating and the area remains closed.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect at large is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as the situation develops.