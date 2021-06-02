Chula Vista police investigate new tips in Maya Millete case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Investigators gave an update Wednesday on the search for Maya Millete as her missing person case nears the 5-month mark.

Millete, also known as May, was last seen Jan. 7 at the home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista that she shares with her husband and three kids. Family said at the time that it was possible she might be hiking nearby. Her car remained in the driveway and her phone was reported as being off.

Family members, police and volunteers have spent countless hours searching for Millete or information that might lead to her whereabouts. On Wednesday, police said they have now interviewed 61 people, written 42 search warrants and investigated 85 tips in connection with her disappearance.

The Chula Vista Police Department is working the case with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. They release updates on search efforts every two weeks.

The department revealed on May 19 that they started searching a new location, the shuttered Salt Creek Golf Club off Hunte Parkway just north of the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood in Chula Vista. Investigators said family members and volunteers have also focused search efforts in that area during the past two weeks.

Investigators continue to review “multiple items of evidence” and are going over thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding Millete, according to police.

In Wednesday’s update, CVPD shared the following tallies from their investigation:

Interviews with 61 people, including family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses.

42 search warrants for residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data Search warrant served at Maya’s home on Jan. 23, 2021 Search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on April 1, 2021 Search warrant served at May’s home on May 7, 2021 Gun violence restraining order served to husband Larry Millete on May 7, 2021

Reviewed more than 85 tips from the local community and from around the country on Maya’s possible location and reason for disappearance with the most recent tips including possible sightings in different areas of California

