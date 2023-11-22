CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A South Bay pick-up soccer group is raising concerns over having to “pay to play” at a public park.

The City of Chula Vista says they have to follow the same rules as official leagues, but the group is pushing back in hopes of reaching a compromise.

“It’s a public park. It’s for the public. Nobody here is profiting. Why should the city profit off of us,” said Henry Sanchez, the organizer of Chula Vista Pick-Up Soccer.

Sanchez has been running the soccer pick-up group for the last three years. It’s been free and open for anyone to show up and play. That is until recently when he was notified by the City of Chula Vista that he needs a permit and has to pay for the lights to come on.

“It’s about $104 per Tuesday that we play to get the field and the lights,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez questioned the city’s municipal code, which requires the payment of any group who falls under a list of designations such as regularly scheduled, 25 or more participants, or simply wearing a vest or uniform.

“I researched the municipal code and that’s when I figured this is pretty much made for clubs or coaches renting out the fields because obviously they’re making money out of it, so they have no problem paying the permit fee,” he said.

The city sent FOX 5 this statement:

“The city determined that the group is required to pay fees using the same standard fee schedule as other similar groups. The city charges these fees for the exclusive use of our public fields, to help recover the cost of maintaining and lighting these facilities. The city’s limited number of lit fields are in high demand. The city holds all similar sports groups to the same requirements, in accordance with our fee schedule and policies.”

Lauderbach Park, where the team plays on Tuesday evenings, had just reopened in July after extensive renovations.

“Measure P was passed in Chula Vista to raise the tax a penny and a half for parks. That’s how they got the money to remodel this park and now we can’t use it, unless you pay for it,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez and those who come out to play each week now split the cost to cover the permits and the lighting, but hope the city will strike a compromise.

“This community is almost like part of my family because I like playing soccer and I’ve been trying to look for clubs, but they’re expensive,” said player Luis Yorton.

Sanchez said he’s been in touch with Mayor John McCann and the city says it’s trying to work with the group to reach a resolution within city policies.