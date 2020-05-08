Chula Vista parks, trails and city-owned golf course to reopen Friday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista parks and trails, along with the city-owned golf course, will reopen with limitations Friday.

Walking, jogging, hiking, standing or sitting in the grass and cycling on paths will be permitted. Off-leash dog parks will also be open. Team sporting activities, picnics and congregating in groups of two or more people will not be allowed.

Parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and parking lots will be open.

The Chula Vista Golf Course will also reopen at 7 a.m. All players will be screened by having their temperature taken prior to play. One person will be permitted per golf cart, unless riders are from the same household. The driving range will remain closed.

People will be required to wear face coverings and practice six-foot social distancing at all parks.

Sports courts, skate parks, sports fields, playgrounds, gazebos, picnic tables and restrooms will remain closed.