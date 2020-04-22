Chula Vista parks likely won’t reopen this month

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista City Council members said Tuesday that they do not plan to reopen city parks and beaches before the end of the month.

“I don’t like being quarantined either, but we’re not there yet,” councilmember Steve Padilla said.

Padilla weighed in at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. It was the first meeting he was able to attend since being hospitalized for several days while battling COVID-19.

“As a survivor, I can tell you, I’m extremely sensitive to how deadly this virus is. This virus nearly killed me,” Padilla said.

Chula Vista City Manager Gary Halbert said the city could potentially reopen Rohr Park sometime early next month by adding a one-way circuit to encourage social distancing, but only if the city saw a significant decline in cases.

“In Chula Vista, two of our three highest days of infection occurred within the past week,” Halbert said.

“We in the South Bay are not out of the woods,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

As of Tuesday, Chula Vista had 273 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the second highest number of cases in San Diego County.

“If we don’t get this right and we’re not very careful about how we slowly reopen our communities, parks, beaches, and other things, we could cost people their lives,” Padilla said.