CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A road closure notice was issued by the Chula Vista Police Department shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

All westbound traffic will be closed on Telegraph Canyon Road from Paseo Ladera to Medical Center Drive while police and fire officials remove a vehicle from a drainage ditch.

Authorities have advised the public to take alternative routes on East Palomar, Olympic and East H Streets.

