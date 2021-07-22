Chula Vista mom Maya Millete’s husband named person of interest in her disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police have formally identified the husband of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete as a person of interest in her months-long disappearance.

The announcement comes after more than six months of highly-publicized searches and calls for answers, three warrants served at the family home where Larry Millete has been living with the couple’s three kids, and a gun violence restraining order that led to the seizure of several of the father’s firearms.

“The Chula Vista Police Department is confirming that Larry Millete is a person of interest regarding the disappearance of May ‘Maya’ Millete,” a statement from the agency reads. “Due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be providing additional information at this time.”

In a scathing 80-page legal response to the seizure of his weapons, Larry wrote that his portrayal in local media and threats from the public have created a “toxic environment” for him and his children during the investigation, and accused Chula Vista police of mistreating him.

“I am not responsible for her disappearance and I have fully cooperated with the police investigation,” he wrote, in part.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and her husband Richard have led the volunteer search effort for the missing mom and frequently speak with FOX 5 about the status of the investigation.

“He is the last person to see my sister so I guess it points to that direction,” Drouaillet said Thursday, though she added: “For them to say he’s a person of interest — it doesn’t mean much to us. They could say anyone is a person of interest … They haven’t named anybody as a suspect in her case.”

Drouaillet says that she does not have regular contact with Larry anymore and that she has not been able to regularly see the three kids. That goes for Maya’s parents as well, who are seeking visitation rights with their grandchildren.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or the San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.