Chula Vista mom of 3 missing since Thursday

CHULA VISTA – Authorities are searching for a 39-year-old Chula Vista mother of three who has been missing since last week.

Maya “May” Millete was last seen Thursday evening in her Chula Vista home near the San Miguel Ranch area, according to her family members.

A missing person flier circulated for Millete says she is a married mom of three. She is described as 5-foot-2 and weighs about 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, freckles and a wrist tattoo.

Have you seen this woman? Local mother of 3 has been missing from Chula Vista since last Thursday. A search is being organized for tomorrow. #chulavista @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/KSZpGdlTic — Kristina Audencial (@KrisFox5SD) January 12, 2021

Her family and friends plan to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Mt. San Miguel Park’s basketball courts to conduct a search party.

Anyone who has seen Millette or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.