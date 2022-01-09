Chula Vista mayor hopeful trash strike deal could be reached soon

SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas spoke out on social media Saturday about upcoming changes amid the ongoing sanitation strike that has prevented waste-management company Republic Services from collecting trash in San Diego County communities.

“In a meeting this morning, Republic Services promised that all trash, recycling, and green waste will be collected starting Monday, January 10th,” Salas said in a tweet. “While this is a positive development, we cannot rest until the strike is settled.”

As the county enters its fourth week of the strike, Salas expressed her frustration, saying their trash collectors deserve a “fair contract.” It comes after Republic Services’ latest offer for a new labor contract was rejected last week by Teamsters Local 542.

“Like most Chula Vista residents I want this threat to our public health and safety resolved,” she said.

In December, more than 250 union workers walked off the job to strike for higher wages, better benefits and improved safety conditions. It has caused headaches for many residents as trash has continued to pile up.

Salas said the discussion of the trash strike will be brought up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“I will ask the City Council to consider all options, including bringing the trash collection in-house or selecting another company, to ensure that the interruption of this vital service never happens again,” she said.

For those whose trash has not been collected, Salas advises residents to contact the mayor via email at mayor@chulavistaca.gov.