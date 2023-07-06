CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista has launched a new system to report crimes without having to call a dispatcher, officials announced Wednesday.

If a crime happened in Chula Vista City limits, and it is not an emergency, you can file the report online in both English and Spanish.

You can access the online crime reporting site here.

If there is an emergency situation you should still call 911, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

According to CVPD, the following crimes can now be reported online:

Harassing Phone Calls

Hit and Run Collision

Identity Theft

Lost Property

Theft of Property

Theft from a Vehicle

Vandalism

Vehicle Tampering / Attempted Auto Theft

You can read more information on each category while filing a report online.

Incidents that occurred on a state freeway or involve a known suspect do not qualify for the online reporting system.

Pop-up blocking software must be disabled before filing the report, CVPD said.

If the crime you are looking to report does not meet all the qualifications, CVPD says to call their non-emergency line at 619-691-5151.

According to CVPD, you can also add more information to a previously filed police report using the online portal, even if the original report was filed in person. You would select the same category of crime and select the appropriate links.

After you finish filing your online report, the website will confirm that it was submitted and you will be given a police report case number.

Each submitted online report will be reviewed and police will contact you if further investigation is needed, CVPD said. They also noted that filing a false police report is a crime.

Since launching the program on June 16, CVPD says they have seen positive results, including shooter response times and increased availability for dispatchers and officers.