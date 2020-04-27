Chula Vista family displaced from home after dryer fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A mother and her two children were displaced Sunday from their Rancho Del Rey neighborhood home in Chula Vista after a dryer fire broke out in the laundry room.

Firefighters arrived just before 10 a.m. to the home located in the 1200 block of Corte De Cera where they found heavy smoke emanating from the garage. The fire began in the laundry room before spreading into another room of the house, a local fire official said.

All three members of the home were evacuated and firefighters were able to retrieve the family’s cat and two gecko lizards.

The family is expected to be temporarily forced out of the home due to smoke and water damage.