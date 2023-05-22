CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police officers secured a Chula Vista elementary school campus on Monday after a firearm was discovered in a student’s backpack, according to district officials.

Officers with SDPD were dispatched to Finney Elementary School near Palm Avenue, after receiving a report from the school that there was a firearm in the backpack of a primary student.

According to Chula Vista Elementary School District officials, the firearm was reportedly put in the backpack of the student by an adult at home by mistake.

Finney Elementary School was placed on a secure campus notice by law enforcement, but the district said it was not under a lockdown.

The firearm was then safely retrieved by officers. No gunshots or injuries were reported.

Finney Elementary was reopened after police determined that there was no longer a threat to students and staff.

The incident remains under investigation by SDPD in collaboration with the Chula Vista Elementary School District, according to school officials.

In a statement, communications specialist, Lidya Depietri Marquez, reiterated that safety remains a top priority for the district.