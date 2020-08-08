Chula Vista Elementary School District unveils plan for new school year

CHULA VISTA — Parents in the South Bay got more information Friday about how their children will start the upcoming school year.

The Chula Vista Elementary School Superintendent laid out its plans for the school year.

Parents logged on to hear that their children will start the school year with distance learning with the hopes of eventually moving into hybrid learning.

“When we are off the monitoring list by the state, we’ll probably have a hybrid learning model and the hybrid learning model we’re looking at is bringing about 50% of our students on site,” Chula Vista Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Francisco Escobedo said.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District will also work with the YMCA to provide child care at many of its schools.

“YMCA is helping us out with teachers’ children,” Escobedo said. “We’re also looking at what we call duplicated accounts, meaning foster kids and our English learners. So we have certain criteria in order to ensure we have some form of childcare.”

Chula Vista has become a hot spot for COVID-19 and its cases are on the rise.

“The cases are increasing in every single zip code we see here,” Escobedo said.

The district also took virtual questions from parents.

“How will parents working remotely best balance their jobs and new homeschooling virtual school for the coming school year?” one parent asked.

“We are creating vignettes of videos to help our parents establish a place for the child to work — to make sure they have headphones, to make sure that they understand what the assignments are. We send biweekly newsletters where I give parent tips on, how do you gear your household for distance learning,” Escobedo said.

The district said it is working with the city to provide WiFi hot spots for the students.

The school year is set to start on Aug. 31.

NORWELL, MA – APRIL 21: An empty classroom at the Grace Farrar Cole School in Norwell, MA with a bottle of sanitizer left on a desk on April 21, 2020. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that all schools in the state will remain closed for the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring sports will be cancelled as well. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)