‘Chula Vista Elementary’ fraudulently listed as waiver applicant, district says

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Elementary School District said a “Chula Vista Elementary” was fraudulently listed on the County of San Diego website as an applicant for a school reopening waiver.

In a Facebook post, the district said it has not applied for a waiver and would first consult with labor units, parents and community organizations.

“Our District is working with investigative authorities to determine how documents were submitted purporting ‘Chula Vista Elementary’ is a waiver applicant with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency,” the district said.

The district will begin its 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 31 in a distance learning format.