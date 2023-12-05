CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista councilmember Andrea Cardenas showed up to her first city council meeting Monday since being charged with several felonies.

“Do not be an obstacle for the city to conduct its business. Take care of yourself and your business allow the city to move on,” Delia Dominguez Cervantes said.

Residents were able to give their public comments this time with the embattled Cardenas in attendance.

Cardenas had been absent for the last month, missing back-to-back city council meetings, after being criminally charged with fraud, grand theft and money laundering.

There have since been consistent calls for her to step down.

Council has limited ways to remove a sitting councilmember, but one way would be if Cardenas had four unexcused absences.

Mayor John McCann and Councilmember Jose Preciado have been the only two colleagues to publicly call for Cardenas to resign. However, when it came time to vote on whether to excuse her absence from the last meeting, Preciado once again voted with the majority to allow the absence.

McCann was the only “no” vote.

“What happened tonight seemed blatant, it seems shady, and I don’t see how people could trust you guys from that vote now,” Preston Barney said.

Others also questioned whether they could trust any previous actions taken by Cardenas in her position on the council.

“Investigate every single motion, every single vote, every single meeting. Everything that Miss Cardenas has done since she’s been in office needs to be looked at,” Russ Hall said.

The Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously to take away all of Cardenas’ appointments, including representative for SANDAG. They decided on Councilmember Carolina Chavez, voting for her to be the new SANDAG representative for Chula Vista.

Community members and McCann have called into question Cardenas’ position on the SANDAG board of directors.

“I think she’s so distracted with those seven series felony counts that we need to make sure that we have 100% of our representation for the city of Chula Vista,” McCann said.