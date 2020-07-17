Chula Vista considers closing downtown street for outdoor dining

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The city of Chula Vista is considering a plan to close several downtown blocks on weekends to allow restaurants and stores to expand outdoors.

The proposal would close Third Avenue between E and Center streets from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Gonzalo Quintero, co-owner of Tavern at the Vogue, told FOX 5 he is all for it.

“Just having the access to move our furniture outside — being able to provide this service — means we can keep people employed, keep families fed, keep customers happy,” he said.

But not everyone likes the idea of shutting down the street. Across the way from Tavern at the Vogue, Lucy Gonzalez said it could be a big problem for her tailor shop.

“My customers are not going to have space to park and I’m going to lose business,” she complained.

The city says it is up to the Third Avenue Village Association to OK the street closure plan. It’s unclear when the closures would begin, but everyone agrees it won’t start this weekend.