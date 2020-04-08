Chula Vista City Council votes to freeze evictions during pandemic

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista City Council voted Tuesday to enact a temporary moratorium on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City leaders hope the effort will ease residents’ worries and fears during a difficult time. Renters, homeowners and businesses will not be evicted if they are unable to pay rent because of the crisis.

“You still will have to pay but at a later time,” councilman John Mccaan said. “We are giving people some breathing room to get back on their feet as long as the coronavirus crisis lasts.”

The city will be furloughing 350 part-time and seasonal employees. Mccaan said the city will look to rehire most of those workers when the crisis is over.

With 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Chula Vista is one of the hardest hit areas in San Diego County. One of those cases is councilman Steve Padilla, who is recovering at home after being in intensive care.