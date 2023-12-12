CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista City Council members were able to come to a unanimous consensus to move forward with a plan to reopen Harborside Park on the city’s west side.

Harborside Park had been closed since August 2022. The park, which sits near an elementary school, shops, and a trolley station, had become overrun with homeless individuals who continue to reside at the park even after it’s closure.

“Exponential growth of those camps and those areas are putting business owners in danger and just citizens that work in that area or they do shopping,” said Roberto Ramirez, owner of nearby Strong Base Jiu Jitsu.

On Tuesday night, city council was faced with the options of directing city staff to move forward with a re-opening plan or declaring Harborside “surplus land,” which would open up the more than five acres of land for potential housing development and a recreation center.

“We don’t need that additional housing there. We’ve already exceeded what’s expected of the city, are we trying to win some trophy? It’s not the right thing. Those children deserve their park, their open space,” Delia Dominguez Cervantez said.

Local residents have overwhelmingly spoken out against the idea of housing on the property and repeatedly advocated for the reopening of the park for more than a year.

“What else can we do to convince you to do the right thing for the community? It’s not what you want. It’s what the community wants,” Estela Stachowitz said.

People want park improvements so that it can return to a safe space for children and those of all ages to enjoy.

Mayor John McCann has repeatedly been in favor of reopening the park, but has been previously outnumbered by his fellow councilmembers.

On Tuesday evening, the decision was unanimous to direct staff on a reopening plan. The city estimates about $1.1 million in improvements would take about eight months to complete to be able to open the park back up to the public.

City council is expected to formally vote on the reopening plan in early January.