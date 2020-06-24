Chula Vista City Council approves $4.8M coronavirus relief funding

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to accept the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund from the County of San Diego.

The fund is expected to bring in more than $4.8 million to Chula Vista after being hit hard by the pandemic. The most recent statistics from the County of San Diego found more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chula Vista.

Councilmember Steve Padilla said he wanted to see more funding go towards small businesses and those directly impacted by the virus.

“I’m appreciative of the fact that we are getting distribution,” Padilla said. “My question and concern is the fund distribution have to be, and I’m quoting, ‘necessary due to public health emergency’ and as I look at the distribution plan as it is now proposed, I see probably less than half funding going to direct assistance for leveraging to assist small businesses or for things like child care.”

But city leaders say one of the challenges they faced was the need to spend the funds by the end of September. They also say they are expecting additional relief funding from the state of about $3.3 million to go directly to small businesses and those hit hardest by the virus.

The vote comes after Chula Vista officials announced the city will not host Fourth of July events this year due to coronavirus.