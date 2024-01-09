CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A Chula Vista park is getting a fresh start to the tune of more than $1 million.

Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved the funding for Harborside Park at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The time has come to take swift action to restore this cherished asset to the community,” said Martin Calvo with the Parks and Recreation Commission.

An estimated $1.25 million will be allocated to the reopening and improvement of the park on Chula Vista’s westside. The money, which will come from Measure P, a previously approved 10-year half-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure needs.

“Harborside will once again be reopened, and it’ll be clean, it’ll be crime free, it’ll be a place where everybody can gather,” attendee Gina E. said.

Harborside Park has been closed since August 2022 after becoming overrun with homeless individuals. The public has repeatedly criticized the city for not successfully tackling that issue even after Harborside’s closure, since the park sits close to an elementary school, businesses and a trolley station.

The city’s newly approved plan promises a list of improvements within about eight months, including permanent fencing, lighting and security cameras, and the purchase of a ranger station to be staffed during park hours.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann has also shared future plans to strengthen the city’s homeless encampment enforcement.

“Now we need to go to the next level and give our police and our homeless outreach team the tools to be able to get people off the street to either give them help or hold them accountable if they’re not doing the right things,” McCann said.

When the park does reopen, the phase one opening hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Residents are pushing for longer weekday hours and hoping that is something that will be reconsidered or improve with time.