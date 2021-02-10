Chula Vista celebrates final phase of 10-year facelift for Third Ave

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista celebrated Wednesday as they marked the completion of a multi-year, multi-million dollar project to improve the Third Avenue shopping and dining district.

The city says it included traffic calming measures, new street medians, bulb-outs and decorative pavers, expanded bicycle parking, energy-efficient lighting and drought-tolerant landscaping. In total, the project took more than ten years and cost more than $14 million, with funds coming from SANDAG and the TransNet half-cent sales tax.

“It’s really exciting because you see some of those projects that we thought of years ago coming to completion,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

The city says businesses, residents and visitors are poised to benefit from the improvements now and when COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

The new “We Built THIS” campaign encourages residents to enjoy Third Avenue and shop local.