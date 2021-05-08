Chula Vista businesses gear up for Mother’s Day celebrations

CHULA VISTA—Mother’s Day celebrations across the county may be returning to a new normal this Sunday.

Many local restaurants in the South Bay are holding special festivities while still keeping the pandemic in mind.

Many of the businesses along Third Avenue in Chula Vista are looking forward to a sharp increase of customers this Mother’s Day.

“It’s the Mother’s Day following the year that everybody had last year which is of course very challenging so this year for Mother’s Day, we got carnations from our neighbor, The Singing Florist,” says El Cruce + 241 manager Sean Hale. “So we’re going to hand out a carnation to every mother. We’re also going to be featuring all of our rosés at 20% off.”

Hale expects to see a 50% increase in business this Sunday.

“Still supposed to be at limited capability and distancing so we’re still of course trying to make sure we operate safely so everyone’s comfortable to dine with us,” says Hale.

On Saturday, some mothers decided to enjoy a pre-Mother’s Day dinner out, before ordering dinner at home for their own moms.

“Just to be safe so it won’t be like, I know it’s a celebration so there might be a lot of people so we’re just trying to take away from that and stay at home,” says mother Jessica Partida.

But others are showing their appreciation for mothers who are no longer here.

“Sad because my mom’s not with us anymore but this is our way to remember her by giving her flowers and letting her know that we’re thinking about her you know,” says customer Jaime Cardoza. “Always in our hearts.”

The manager at El Cruce + 241 says they typically do not take reservations but are offering some for Mother’s Day.