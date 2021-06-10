Chula Vista brush fire prompts closure of interstate on-ramp

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A brush fire burning in Chula Vista has prompted the closure of a freeway on-ramp while firefighters worked to put it out, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near I-805 and H Street. It was unclear how the fire began but it was reported by firefighters as being under control, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. No evacuations were ordered as a result of the fire.

Westbound traffic on H Street is blocked at Terra Nova Drive, police said.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.

The NB I-805 on-ramp at H Street is closed due to a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/DXfe7RXAtE — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 10, 2021

