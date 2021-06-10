Chula Vista brush fire prompts closure of interstate on-ramp

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire department vehicle.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A brush fire burning in Chula Vista has prompted the closure of a freeway on-ramp while firefighters worked to put it out, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near I-805 and H Street. It was unclear how the fire began but it was reported by firefighters as being under control, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. No evacuations were ordered as a result of the fire.

Westbound traffic on H Street is blocked at Terra Nova Drive, police said.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News