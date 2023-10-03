CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista broke ground on a new park, Sweetwater Park, as part of the larger Chula Vista Bayfront Redevelopment plan.

“A game changer for the South Bay and the region,” said Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Port Board of Port Commissioners Chairman.

The Sweetwater Park is the first park that is part of the Bayfront Redevelopment plan.

“We have for decades envisioned something great here on the Bayfront,” Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said.

The new park will sit on 21 acres near E Street and Bay Boulevard.

“This park is so important because it has to be something that the community can enjoy,” said Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Commissioner.

The Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista designed the park based on community input.

It will include several new features including playgrounds, sand dunes, restrooms, parking spaces and public art from local artist Roberto Salas.

“You need to make sure you have public access, areas for the public to be able to come and enjoy for free, to be able to really be able to enjoy the waterfront to enjoy the natural resources,” Moore said.

The park is north of the upcoming Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, which is also part of the redevelopment plan and is currently under construction.

The park will be a neighbor to the Living Coast Discovery Center, a nonprofit zoo and aquarium.

The Sweetwater Park will also be next to a boatyard and the Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay RV Park.

“We always wanted to have public access, and we always wanted to have newer things, now we are making it a reality,” McCann said.

Sweetwater Park costs $19.7 million, and part of the funding will come from a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.