Chula Vista Bayfront is one step closer to major upgrade

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Bayfront is one step closer to a major a facelift.

The City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego on Tuesday approved a revised revenue sharing agreement for the hotel and convention center project, one of several agreements coming in the next couple of months as they move closer to a new and improved bayfront.

Families will have a lot more to enjoy once the upgrades to the Chula Vista bayfront are complete. Renderings show the resort-like paradise envisioned by city leaders and developers at the Chula Vista bayfront.

The project includes the Costa Vista RV resort, expected to house 172 RV stalls and 74 fully finished vacation rentals. Families will get to enjoy the new Sweetwater bicycle and pedestrian path, which is expected to open as early as the end of this year. There will also be two parks, including Harbor and Sweetwater parks which are also expected to be finalized in 2020. Finally, the bayfront will see a new the Gaylord Pacific resort hotel and convention center.

City leaders and developers say everything is on schedule. The Port of San Diego says it is targeting opening the new resort hotel and convention center in 2024.