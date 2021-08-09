Chula Vista animal shelter closes for two weeks after COVID-19 cases

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The animal shelter in Chula Vista remains closed this week after COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The City of Chula Vista says the animal care facility on Beyer Way will be closed until Aug. 18 following the initial closure on Aug. 4. Shelter staff did not disclose how many cases were confirmed at the facility.

During the closure, animal control officers will still be responding to calls from the community and staff will be at the shelter every day to care for the animals. They are now offering online services for fostering, adopting and searching for lost pets.

Anyone who finds a stray dog is asked to schedule an appointment to drop off the animal and if someone is missing their pet, they can search the CVACF website to see if they’re at the shelter. Pet owners are asked to email proof of ownership, including dog license number, microchip number or photos with the animal, to animalcare@chulavistaca.gov. Once proof has been verified, the shelter will contact the owner and arrange an appointment to reclaim the pet.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet that is at the shelter, they should complete an adoption application online. A staff member will review the application and follow up with the potential adopter by telephone or email.

All other services, including rabies vaccination, microchipping clinics, spay/neuter clinics and purchasing dog licenses, are paused during the closure.