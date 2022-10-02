SAN DIEGO – On Saturday morning the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility along with Ground Floor Murals unveiled a new mural to welcome guests to the South County animal shelter.

The pets that eventually went on the mural were chosen through a contest on Instagram. All the contestants were adopted or rescued from the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility.

The mural was created by the Ground Floor Mural group which is led by Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona. They partnered with The Wolf Booth, an animal portrait photographer, who captured portraits of the winner’s beloved pet.

The celebratory unveiling was accompanied by a free festival. Festival attendees were able to learn about the services offered at the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility including information about how to adopt new pets.