SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach community is getting into the holiday spirit as the town’s Christmas tree was set up Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning, the nearly 40-foot star pine was lifted by a crane and placed on a flatbed truck. (KSWB)

It’s perhaps the smallest tree OB Town Council has put up, but residents say its size doesn’t take away from how special it is, and the tradition behind it.

FOX 5 was at a home in the 4600 block of Larkspur Street where the tree stood in splendid beauty. With the help of a crane, the tree cutting crew managed to cut and then lift the nearly 40 foot star pine and placed it onto a flatbed truck.

Watching it all happen in their Christmas pajamas were Michelle and Della Fitzmorris, a mother daughter duo.

“The story behind it is our neighbors in the front planted it 27 years ago. It was their Christmas tree when they moved in here … and this is it! It’s going to be donated for our OB Christmas tree. It’s just the most wonderful story. We’re so happy to be a part of it,” said Michelle Fitzmorris.

The tree was then placed on the sand of Ocean Beach. (KSWB)

The star pine tree was then transported to the heart of Ocean Beach right off of Newport Avenue, keeping a more than 40-year-old tradition alive.

Over the next few days, the finishing touches will be added to the tree just in time for Saturday’s holiday parade.