SAN DIEGO — The 18th annual Globe Christmas Tree Lighting event took place Sunday evening.

Hundreds came out to watch the Christmas tree light up the outside of the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.

“This is the best night of the year, I mean the Grinch has become such a tradition in San Diego,” Old Globe Theatre Resident Artist James Vásquez told FOX 5.

The 25-foot tall ‘Merry’ red and white tree is open throughout the holiday season. According to Vásquez, it’s a great place for a family Christmas card!

Characters from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” show and “Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big San Diego Christmas” show performed prior to the tree lighting to help kick off The Grinch, which started Nov. 8. Scrooge begins Nov. 17 and runs through Dec. 24.

“We don’t take ourselves seriously, especially during the holidays. Everybody should relax,” said Christopher Sieber, who plays Scrooge. “Come and enjoy our show, and forget all your troubles.”

The tree will be lit up each night through Dec. 31.