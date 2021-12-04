Christmas party thrown for less fortunate San Diego kids

LA MESA, Calif. – More than 100 gifts were individually handpicked for kids who were once homeless in the streets of San Diego.

Streets of Hope San Diego, a local non-profit dedicated to serving the San Diego’s homeless, threw a Christmas for the kids.

“The kids that are here today are in transitional homes, so they got to be in a stable place for now,” said Tammy Nguyen, President of Streets of Hope San Diego.

The families arrived in a party bus, got to pick an ice cream from an ice cream truck and headed inside for the festivities. Sponsor of the event, Brian Claypool, says he wants the children to remember this day and know they are loved.

“The meaning of these gifts today is really important,” Claypool said. “It’s simply about love, it’s about caring. A lot of us run around. We are in this hectic pace during the holidays and we forget about the meaning of Christmas.”

Each gift was individually handpicked for them.

“We asked them what their three favorite things, what they would like to get for Christmas is, and we picked from one of those things for them as best we could,” Nguyen said.

For some of the children, Saturday’s present is the only gift they will be receiving this holiday season.

“Christmas is not just something that is really celebrated,” Nguyen said. “They might have a few decorations here and there, but definitely, there are going to be a majority of these kids. This is the only present that they get.”

For those who would like to volunteer, donate to Streets of Hope San Diego.