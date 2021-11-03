‘Christmas at the Barn’ kicks off Thursday in Poway

POWAY, Calif. — San Diego County residents can get in the holiday spirit with goodies and decorations from “Christmas at the Barn.”

The holiday market returns this year with an array of custom and one-of-a-kind items available for purchase. Organizers encourage visitors to grab a coffee or bite to eat at surrounding businesses while waiting their turn to peruse decorations in a variety of themes.

“I’m sure y’all have heard about the supply issues going on everywhere and affecting the holiday season, well we are happy to say we are FULLY STOCKED and ready for this holiday season,” The Barn Redefined, which hosts the event, said on Facebook.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake was live at the barn Wednesday morning with a look at this year’s offerings ahead of opening day. New this year, “Partridge in a Pear Tree” will offer goodies for your garden including hummingbird feeders. As organizers put it, “even our gardens need a little Christmas love.”

“Christmas at the Barn” is located at 14051 Midland Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4-7 and Nov. 11-14. Guests are encouraged to bring canned food and new toys for nonprofit Anvil of Hope.