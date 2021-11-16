CHP officer hurt trying to stop driver after crash

SAN DIEGO — A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Monday in an attempt to stop a driver, who had been involved in a crash in Scripps Ranch, from evading police, authorities said.

Authorities received a call around 4:38 a.m. about a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 15 at Miramar Way, according to Salvador Castro of CHP.

As officers arrived at the location, authorities said they found three vehicles involved in a crash, including a Chevrolet Camaro, a Pontiac sedan and a white sedan. That’s when the driver of the white sedan began to drive away from the scene with several people standing in front of the car, Castro said.

In an attempt to stop the driver from escaping, Castro said a CHP officer injured his left hand while trying to reach into the vehicle to turn off the car’s ignition.

The driver of the white sedan, 37-year-old Jesse Dylan Cesmat, of Valley Center, was able to avoid the officer, but was later apprehended in Valley Center. Cesmat was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting peace officer with force and felony hit-and-run causing injury.