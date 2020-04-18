CHP cracks down on drivers speeding on open freeways

SAN DIEGO – With fewer cars on the road due to the stay-at-home order, many drivers are flying up and down the wide-open freeways, California Highway Patrol officers said Friday.

“There’s certain kinds of speeds that could lead to an automatic suspension of your license,” said CHP Spokesperson Salvador Castro.

On Wednesday, CHP officers across Southern California from Bakersfield down to the Mexico border teamed up between 8 AM and noon to track down drivers who were speeding on I-5. In those four hours, they issued 356 speeding tickets, gave 77 verbal warnings, and 17 written warnings.

In Oceanside alone, officers pulled over 30 drivers going over 90 mph in that four hour window.

“I’ve pulled several people over and a lot of the times it’s ‘hey, I got to get to Costco to get toilet paper.’” Castro said of someone driving 110 MPH.

CHP warned drivers to slow down because the speeds are deadly especially with rain in the forecast.