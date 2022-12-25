SAN DIEG O– Police are out in full force this holiday weekend making sure the roads are safe, which means people suspected to be driving under the influence will be arrested.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is in their maximum enforcement period now until Sunday at 11:59PM. Juan Escobar, a public information officer with CHP, said, “give yourself plenty of time, that’s the key thing.”

Arriving safely is the gift that CHP said is always in style. This means making sure your car is in good working condition and packing your patience. It also means following the rules, not speeding, wearing your seatbelt as all available CHP officers are set to join drivers on the roads this weekend. CHP said they expect more people will be out shopping, visiting family or going to a holiday event.

“So you probably do see a little more of people out there consuming alcohol and then unfortunately making that poor decision of getting behind the wheel. That why I can’t stress enough if you’re going to go out there have plan,” Escobar said.

Escobar said that making that wrong decision could cost you, but especially during the holidays.

“Unfortunately, you’re probably going to be in there until maybe next week, until court opens up again,” Escobar said. “Not to mention now you’re vehicle is getting impounded, you’re also paying for all these additional things, that cost thousands of dollars.”

Escobar advised for drivers to move over to the next lane if you see an aggressive driver. Escobar said if things get more hectic in the case of an emergency, call 911.