CHP: 1 hospitalized in high-speed crash on I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. – One person was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash which happened at high speeds Friday night, California Highway Patrol deputies said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on westbound I-8 near CA-125 in the La Mesa area, according to CHP. A SIG Alert is in effect and at least two lanes of I-8 are closed for an unknown amount of time while CHP investigates.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

