CHP: 1 dead in crash near El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 13500 block of Piping Rock Lane near El Cajon, authorities said Sunday.

At least one person has died, according to a dispatcher with the California Highway Patrol’s Border Communications Center.

The agency was notified of the crash by Heartland Fire & Rescue at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

CHP investigators were still on scene at 12:15 a.m.

El Cajon police did not respond to the incident, as it occurred outside the city’s boundaries, an El Cajon Police Department dispatcher said.

The cause was under investigation.

