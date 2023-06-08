SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer was shot Thursday, and authorities were still searching for the shooter.

Residents in the Chollas Creek were asked to shelter in place due to the police activity and to call 911 if the suspect is seen.

According to SDPD, officers are searching for a Hispanic man who is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is bald and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m.

The suspect is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Officials were not immediately able to confirm what circumstances led to the shooting.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Map of shelter in place area. (San Diego Police Department)

SDPD’s Homicide Unit will be investigating the incident. A large police presence was at the scene of the shooting, including a SWAT team and officials from other police agencies countywide.

No further information was immediately provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.