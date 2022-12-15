SAN DIEGO — The Children’s Pool beach in La Jolla will close Thursday for the annual harbor seal pupping season.

The section of the beach in La Jolla is closed annually from Dec. 15 to May 15 to allow the harbor seals that live in the area to give birth to pups and nurse them.

While the five-month closure is in place to give the harbor seals space during their pupping season, visitors are generally discouraged from getting too close to the seals during other times, as well, according to city officials.

In addition to harbor seals, some sea lions also come to the Children’s Pool beach to rest, according to the city website.

However, pupping season for sea lions runs from May 1 through Oct. 31 annually. In May the San Diego City Council approved a seasonal closure of Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach for seas lion pupping season.

The harbor seal pupping season beach closure is part of a 10-year agreement between the city and the California Coastal Commission that is expected to last until 2029.

While access to the beach will be closed through May 15, visitors can still catch a glimpse of the harbor seals from the nearby sidewalk.