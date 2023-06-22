Scene near where a child found their parents dead inside an East County home. (KSWB)

EL CAJON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a child found her parents dead Thursday inside their East County home.

Around 9:45 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a minor who reported finding their parents dead inside their residence located in the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon.

Upon arrival, authorities found the two parents, who were deceased. It is not yet known how they died.

The sheriff’s department said there is no suspects at this time and there is not an active threat to the community related to this incident.

The identity of the two parents have not yet been publicly released and the incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s homicide unit.