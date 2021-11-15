Chihuahua adopted after 17 rounds of weekly chemotherapy

(San Diego Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO — A celebration was underway this weekend as a 3-year-old Chihuahua, finally cancer-free, was officially available for adoption.

The San Diego Humane Society said Eric came to the shelter in early July as a stray, covered in ticks and with bloody feet. Lab work and X-rays by veterinarians at San Diego Humane Society’s Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine revealed a cancerous Transmissible Venereal Tumor and a tickborne disease called Ehrlichiosis.

SDHS says its medical team quickly started Eric’s first round of chemotherapy to fight the cancer while also working to treat the tickborne disease. He was sedated for his comfort during the weekly sessions and stayed with a dedicated foster family.

Four months and 17 rounds of chemotherapy later, everyone who cared for Eric was thrilled to see him healthy on Friday. The medical team celebrated his success, and he was quickly adopted this weekend.

Eric is one of almost 40,000 animals the San Diego Humane Society cares for each year. Learn more about the organization and see pets looking for loving homes on its website.