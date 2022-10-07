SAN DIEGO — An effort that started in 2015 is finally coming to fruition: the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center will open its doors for the first time this weekend.

The grand opening for the museum and cultural center will be Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Chicano Park.

Inside the museum, visitors will be able to learn about the history of the park with sculpture pillars imitating the concrete pillars holding up the Interstate 5 and the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.

“The pillars are reflective of the pillars at the park,” Josephine Talamantez, cofounder of Chicano Park and board chair for the museum, told FOX 5.

Twelve pillars highlight the several groups and organizations which have helped establish and fight for the park.

“These organizations have been with Chicano Park Steering Committee and Chicano Park almost from the inception,” Talamantez said.

“These are all very, very historic, the children and these are pictures you don’t see every day,” Alberto Pulido, vice chair of the museum, told FOX 5.

One of the pillars is the San Diego Low Rider Council, which Pulido says was an important part of the community.

“There was a lot of discrimination against the low rider community not being allowed to cruise,” Pulido said.

Chicano Park is a representation of resilience after community members stopped the construction of a California Highway Patrol station that was promised to be a park instead.

“We had hundreds of people that then came and were supporting this park and stopping the boulders from working,” Talamantez said.

Fifty-one years later, there is now a museum showing the park’s history.

For more information, visit the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center website.